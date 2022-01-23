New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 3,33,533 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, over 4,000 cases less than the previous day, according to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry. With this, total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 3,92,37,264. As per the figures released by the health ministry, the country reported 535 fatalities due to the viral infection in the last 24 hours.Also Read - Yoga Tips: 6 Asanas to Recover From Covid 19 And Build Immunity

The active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 5.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 73,840 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 161.92 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

On Saturday, India recorded 3,37,704 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 488 deaths due to the viral infection.