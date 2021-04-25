New Delhi: The pandemic situation turned grim in India with a new daily high of over 3.5 lakh cases and 2,760 fatalities on Sunday. Following the deadly surge, the country’s tally climbed to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This is the fourth consecutive day when the country has recorded over 3 lakh cases. Earlier on Saturday, it had registered over 3.46 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases. Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, reported 74.15 percent of the new COVID-19 cases. Also, 12 states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily cases. These are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal. Most of these states have imposed night curfew, weekend shutdown and other lockdown-like restrictions. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore For Gautam Gambhir’s Foundation To Help India Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

India Covid Cases Today: Here are the latest updates Also Read - Does India Need Another Lockdown to Curb Rising Corona Numbers? Here's What AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Suggests

31 patients died in two hospitals that complained of oxygen shortage in Delhi and Amritsar while many other health facilities said they were struggling to meet the oxygen needs of the patients and appealed to the governments for help. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates 25 April 2021: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi Receives 5 Tons of Oxygen Hours After SOS

In Kerala, lockdown-like curbs came into force for 48 hours with only essential services and emergency activities being allowed and a holiday declared for government offices and PSUs.

The central government has also decided that basic customs duty on import of COVID vaccines be also waived with immediate effect for a period of three months. The decisions was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost oxygen availability in the country.

Ahead of the roll-out of vaccination of people aged between 18 and 45 from May 1, the Centre asked states to register additional private vaccination centres and ensure effective crowd management at sites and stressed on inoculation through “only online registration” for beneficiaries in the age bracket.

Joining several other states like UP, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir announced free vaccine for all.