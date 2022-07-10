India: India on Sunday registered 18,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 4,36,22,651 while the active caseload increased to 1,28,690, according to Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, 42 fatalities were also reported due to the infection as the death toll climbed to 5,25,428, as updated at 8 am.Also Read - Will West Bengal Shut Schools, Colleges as COVID Cases Rise? Education Minister Responds

With an increase of 3,662 fresh coronavirus cases, the national COVID-19 daily positivity rate stands at 4.22 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.08 per cent, according to the ministry.

There have been 14,553 recoveries recorded so far. Currently, active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while recovery rate of the infected people is 98.50 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,68,533, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent. According to the ministry, 198.76 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(With PTI inputs)