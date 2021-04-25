New Delhi: The vaccination drive for 18 and above in India begins on May 1 and as many as 17 states have announced free of cost vaccine to facilitate the process of inoculation and get the maximum number of people on board. While some states have made the vaccine free for all, others have clarified it will be free for people between the age of 18-45 only. Also Read - India Witnesses Over 3 Lakh Fresh Covid Infections For 4th Straight Day; Active Cases Cross 25-lakh Mark l Key Points

This comes at a time when India is snowed under the burden of frailing healthcare facilities. Hospitals around the country are facing acute shortage of medical oxygen, beds, remdesivir and other important drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are states which have made COVID-19 vaccine free of cost:

The latest to join the bandwagon this week were Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister also made the free vaccine announcement this week while clarifying that the Phase 3 vaccination drive in the state will begin from May 5 in view of the impending Assembly elections.

Haryana Jharkhand Madhya Pradesh West Bengal Kerala Himachal Pradesh Jammu and Kashmir Assam Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu Telangana Andhra Pradesh Assam Sikkim Bihar Chhattisgarh Goa

Among these states, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh have announced the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost only for people aged between 18 to 45 years, while the rest of the states have made it free for all.

Last evening, the Union government released an SOP for states and UTs to vaccinate people over the age of 18 years from May 1. The government asked states to register to additional private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in “mission mode” by engaging with more private and industrial hospitals, coordinating the requests and processing of registrations through COWIN.

Meanwhile, it has already relaxed the norms by allowing states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to purchase the vaccine doses directly from manufacturers.