In the letter to most of the states reporting higher number of COVID cases, the Union health secretary said to minimise fresh Covid infections, there’s need to focus on five-fold strategy of testing, tracking, treating, vaccinating and adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour in view of upcoming festive season when states are likely to witness mass gatherings. Also Read - Is 4th Covid Wave Coming? India Witnesses 45% Jump in Corona Cases. Delhi, Maharashtra Remain Top Contributors

To minimise Covid-19 infection, there's need to focus on five-fold strategy of testing, tracking, treating, vaccinating & adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour in view of upcoming festive season when states are likely to witness mass gatherings: Union Health Secretary to States pic.twitter.com/co7V9wSU8A — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

The development comes as the country earlier in the day recorded 11,793 new coronavirus infections, pushing the total tally to 4,34,18,839, while the active cases rose to 96,700.

As per the updates from the Union Health Ministry, the death toll climbed to 5,25,047 with 27 new fatalities. The active Covid cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections.

The health ministry said an increase of 2,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,97,092, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.