Omicron Update: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that eight states are reporting highest number of covid cases and emerging as the 'States of Concerns'. Emerging states of concerns reporting high positive rates are Maharashtra with a rate positivity rate of 22.39 per cent, West Bengal 32.18 per cent, Delhi 23.1 per cent and UP 4.47 per cent.

While addressing the media, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry also said that Omicron has a substantial growth advantage over Delta as per WHO. Data from South Africa, UK, Canada, Denmark suggests a reduced risk of hospitalization for Omicron compared to Delta.

Here are the key takeaways from Health Ministry’s Briefing:

Omicron has a substantial growth advantage over Delta as per WHO. Data from South Africa, UK, Canada, Denmark suggests a reduced risk of hospitalization for Omicron compared to Delta A sharp surge in COVID cases in India; active cases 9,55,319 as on 12th January. High surge noticed globally- 159 countries; Eight countries in Europe reporting an increase of cases by more than 2 times in the last two weeks Emerging states of concern (reporting surge in COVID cases) are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat Total 115 confirmed deaths globally due to Omicron and 1 death in India Emerging states of concerns reporting high positive rates- Maharashtra with a rate positivity rate of 22.39%, West Bengal 32.18%, Delhi 23.1% and UP 4.47% Moderate case – if there is resolution of symptoms, patient maintains O2 saturation> 93% for 3 successive days (without O2)..such patient will be discharged: Health Ministry Mild case discharge after at least 7 days from testing positive & non-emergency for 3 successive days, no need for testing prior to discharge: Government After a review meeting by PM over COVID situation, we have revised our discharge policy with severity categorised into mild and moderate cases: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry All symptomatic cases including all risk contacts need to be tested… Asymptomatic cases are not required to get tested unless they are at high risk. Home quarantine for all contacts for 7 days as per guidelines: Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR

India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the total 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, 1,805 have have recovered or migrated so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,281 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645,Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350. The active cases comprise 2.65 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.01 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 2,11,298 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 26. An increase of 1,33,873 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.