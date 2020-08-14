New Delhi: India has registered a total of 64,553 Coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths within 24 hours. The total infections in the country now stands at 24,61,191 while total number of fatalities at 48,040. “The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated & 48,040 deaths,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. Also Read - Annual Pilgrimage to Holy 'Kailash Kund' Cancelled This Year Due to COVID, Only 'Chhari Mubarak' Procession Allowed

