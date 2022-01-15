New Delhi: India on Saturday reported 2,68,833 lakh fresh COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, taking the total case tally in the country to 3,68,50,962. The new cases reported are marginally higher than the 2.64 lakh daily cases reported yesterday. A total of 6,041 Omicron cases are amongst all Covid cases reported in India so far.Also Read - Odisha Reports 5 New Omicron Cases, Genome Sequencing of Samples to be Done

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.66 per cent — up from 14.78 per cent yesterday — while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.83 per cent.

The country also reported 402 new deaths, taking the total fatalities in India to 485,752, while active cases rose to 14,17,820.

The active cases comprise 3.85 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 94.83 per cent, the ministry said on Friday.