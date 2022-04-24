New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting on the COVID situation in the country with the chief ministers on Wednesday (April 27) amid spike in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks. PM Modi will hold the meeting via video conference and senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries are likely to attend the discussion.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Issues Strict SOPs For Schools Amid Uptick In COVID Cases. Check Full Guidelines

“A meeting to discuss the Covid situation in the country has been convened at 12 pm on Wednesday, April 27 via video conferencing. The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” sources quoted by news agency ANI said.

Sources stated that Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.

Earlier, PM Modi has held several meetings with the CMs, and even District Magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground.

As per data available with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Sunday exceeded 187.67 crores, with over 2.65 crore first doses of COVID vaccines administered for the age group 12-14 years.

Meanwhile, 2,593 new COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking India’s active caseload for the virus to 15,873. The recovery rate from COVID currently stands at 98.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is presently at 0.54 per cent.