New Delhi: India on Wednesday registered a single-day spike of 78,357 fresh Coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally to 37,69,524. Further, 1,045 deaths were reported in the country, in the last 24 hours. The overall fatalities due to the COVID disease now stands at 66,333. India is the third worst-hit country in the world, after the US and Brazil. Also Read - Unlock 4 in Bengaluru: Bars, Clubs & Pubs Reopen in City With 50% Seating Capacity | Read Here

“COVID19 case tally in the country stands at 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,019,09 cured/discharged/migrated & 66,333 deaths,” the Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Also Read - Unlock 4 Commences Across India, States Ease Restrictions Outside Containment Zones | Roundup

More details will be added to the story. Also Read - Mission 2022: Samajwadi Party Launches YouTube Channel Called 'Bicycle TV' to Expand Reach