New Delhi: Amid the second wave of coronavirus in India, a huge spike in infections was recorded on Saturday with 89,129 cases, which is only 9,000 cases less than the highest ever COVID spike in the country on September 16, 2020 when 97,860 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since September 20 last year. The fresh surge takes the active cases in the country to 6,58,909. Also Read - St Stephen’s College in Delhi Turns Hotspot After 13 Students, 2 Staff Test COVID Positive

According to the data updated by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning, 44,176 COVID patients, that is around half of the number of new cases, recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 714 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,64,110. Also Read - Maharashtra Registers 47,827 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, CM Thackeray Says Strict Restrictions Will Be Issued Soon

The fresh spike takes India’s total tally in the COVID-19 pandemic to nearly 1.24 crore (1,23,92,260). Out of these, 1.15 crore people have recorded from the infection while 1.64 lakh people have lost their lives.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 24,69,59,192 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to April 2, 2021. Of these, a total of 10,46,605 samples were tested on Friday.