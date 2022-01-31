New Delhi: India on Monday witnessed a decline in daily COVID-19 cases as 2,09,918 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data updated in the morning. On Sunday, the country recorded 2,34,281 new COVID cases, 893 deaths in a span of 24 hours.Also Read - Covid-19 Nasal Vaccine Could Be A Game-Changer, Says AIIMS Epidemiologist

The single-day deaths, however, were up on Monday from the day before as 959 fatalities were registered in the past day.

The active cases decreased further to 18,31,268 — 4.43 per cent of the total infections — while the country’s daily positivity rate stands at 15.77 per cent, the ministry said.