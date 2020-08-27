New Delhi: India on Thursday reported the highest single-day hike of 75,760 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, crossing the 33-lakh mark. A total of 1,023 people across the country died to Coronavirus infection. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut Till September 20

"The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated & 60,472 deaths,"the Ministry of Health said in a statement.