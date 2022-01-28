New Delhi: India’s active COVID-19 caseload has declined to 21.05 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday while adding that over 2.51 lakh new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours with the daily positivity rate declining to 15.88 per cent.Also Read - India Sees Slight Dip in Covid With 3.37L Fresh Cases, Recovery Rate at 93%; Omicron Tally at 10,050

More than 3.47 lakh patients also recovered in India during the same period, pushing the total recoveries to 3.80 crore with the recovery rate rising to 93.60 per cent, the ministry said. Also Read - India Records Over 2.68 Lakh New Covid Infections In 24 Hrs; Positivity Rate Past 16%

However, over 4.92 lakh patients have also succumbed to COVID-19 with 627 people losing their lives in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that India’s case mortality rate stands at 1.21 per cent – the lowest in the world. Also Read - Explained: India's Overall Covid R-value Reaches 1.22; Exceeds 2 In Delhi, Mumbai. What Does it Mean?

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday extended the existing Covid-19 restrictions till February 28 in view of the wave of infections driven by the Omicron variant. The ministry said that active cases have increased to over 22 lakh even though a majority of the patients are recovering fast and the hospitalisation rate is low.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level Covid-review meeting with the health ministers of southern states and Union territories today at 2.30 pm.