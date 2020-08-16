New Delhi: India registered a spike of 63,489 coronavirus cases and 944 virus-related deaths within the past 24 hours, pushing the total tally and fatalities to 25,89,682 and 49,980 respectively. Also Read - Bengaluru Violence Accused Dies During Treatment For Chest Pain, Tests Positive For COVID-19

"The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged & 49,980 deaths," the Health Ministry said in its morning briefing on Sunday.

More details will be added to the story.