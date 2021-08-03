New Delhi: After India recorded more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases for six days in a row, fresh infections logged in the last 24 hours dropped to 30,549, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. India’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,17,26,507 and the death toll from the pandemic rose to 4,25,195 with 422 fresh fatalities.Also Read - Assam Lockdown Update: Government Revises COVID-19 SOPs, Decides To Lift Round The Clock Curfew | Deets Here

The active caseload declined after six days, the number of active cases came down to 4,04,958, which comprises 1.28 per cent of the total infections. A decrease of 8,760 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Govt Eases Covid Curbs in 11 Districts Including Pune and Sangli | Check Full List Here

The national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 97.38 per cent, showed Health Ministry data.

As many as 16,49,295 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 47,12,94,789.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.85 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,08,96,354 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far as part of the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 47.85 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

(With inputs from PTI)