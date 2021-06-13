New Delhi: India has reported the lowest number of fresh single-day cases in 71 days with 80,834 new infections logged in the last 24 hours, showed data updated by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday morning. This is the sixth consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh coronavirus cases. Also Read - Delta Variant Will Change in 2 Months: CCMB Advisor Stresses on Need of National Serosurvey

The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in India climbed to 3,70,384 deaths with 3,303 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Also Read - India Records 84,332 New COVID Cases, Lowest Single-Day Spike in 70 days

On April 1, 2021 India recorded 81,466 daily COVID cases.

India’s overall COVID tally now stands at 2,94,39,989 with 10,26,159 active cases.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh COVID cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,32,062 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,80,43,446 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 25,31,95,048 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 34,84,239 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry 19,00,312 samples were tested on Saturday.