New Delhi: As India continues to reel under the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 4.01 lakh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning, 4,01,078 fresh cases take India’s active COVID tally to 37,23,446. Also Read - BREAKING: Complete Lockdown Imposed In Tamil Nadu For 2 Weeks From May 10

With 4,187 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India reported the highest number of single-day COVID deaths. This takes India’s total death since the COVID-19 pandemic to 2,38,270. Also Read - New 50-Bed COVID Care Facility to Open in Noida From Today. Check Helpline Numbers

Meanwhile, 3,18,609 COVID patients were discharged in the past day, taking total COVID-19 recoveries in India to 1,79,30,960. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Karnataka For 2 Weeks From May 10: What's Allowed, What's Shut | Full List

So far, 16,73,46,544 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India and the vaccination drive is underway for all adults in most states.