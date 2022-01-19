New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 2,82,970 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, 44,889 cases or 18% more than yesterday, showed data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday morning. The country reported 441 fatalities, pushing India’s death toll due to the pandemic to 4,87,202, showed Health Ministry data.Also Read - Omicron Spreading Far Too Intensely, Narrative That it is Mild Misleading: WHO Chief

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate climbed marginally from 14.43 per cent to 15.13 per cent. The country has so far reported 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant, an increase of 0.79% since yesterday, the Health Ministry data said.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 18.31 lakh, the Health Ministry said in its bulletin. Over 1.88 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours and the country’s recovery rate is now 93.88 per cent.