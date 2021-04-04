New Delhi: In the highest single-day spike in six months, India has recorded 93,249 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, showed data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning. The fresh spike takes active COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,91,597 and India’s total tally from the pandemic to 1,24,85,509. This is the biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in India since late September. Also Read - India Records Highest Single-Day Spike Since Late September With Over 89,000 COVID Cases, 700 Deaths

The Health Ministry data said 513 coronavirus deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,64,623.

Meanwhile, 60,048 COVID patients recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 1,16,29,289.