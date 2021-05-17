New Delhi: India recorded a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases today as more than 2.81 lakh cases were logged in the last 24 hours, compared to 3.11 lakh cases from yesterday, said data updated by the Health Ministry on Monday morning. With 2,81,386 lakh new COVID-19 cases, India’s active tally has reached 35,16,997. Also Read - With No Place to Isolate, Covid Positive Student Spends 11 Days on a Tree in Telangana

Recoveries also exceeded the number of new infections today with 3,78,741 COVID patients being discharged from hospitals in the past day.

However, a higher number of COVID deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with 4,106 fresh fatalities compared to 4,077 deaths reported the previous day. The new deaths take India's total death toll from the pandemic to 2,74,390.

Meanwhile, so far 18,29,26,460 vaccinations have taken place in India.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,73,515 samples were tested yesterday, compared to 18,32,950 tests conducted the previous day. So far 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in India up to 16 May, 2021.