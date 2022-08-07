India COVID Update: According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, India has reported 18,738 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a marginal decline from the previous day’s count of 19,406 while in the same period 40 deaths were reported. With this, the nationwide death toll has gone up to 5,26,689.Also Read - Over 80,000 Tourists Stranded in 'China's Hawaii' As City Imposes Lockdown Amid COVID Outbreak

Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally risen to 1,34,933 cases, accounting for 0.31 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The recovery of 18,558 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,34,84,110. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 5.02 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 4.63 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,72,910 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.79 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 206.21 crore, achieved via 2,73,73,255 sessions. Over 3.94 crore adolescents have been administered a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.