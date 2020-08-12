New Delhi: India on Wednesday registered a single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 23,29,639. The total number of fatalities now stands at 46,091. There are 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured/discharged/migrated, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Also Read - Sputnik V: Russia Claims World’s First COVID Vaccine; 'Hard to Trust Without Trial Data', Say Scientists | Key Points

Also Read - Coronavirus Cases in West Bengal Cross 1 Lakh-mark, Death Toll Rises to 2149