New Delhi: A spike of 65,002 COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths have been reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The total infection tally in the country now stands at 25,26,193, and death toll at 49,036. “The COVID-19 tally in the country rises to 25,26,193 including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged/migrated & 49,036 deaths,” the Health Ministry said on Saturday. Also Read - Unlock 3.0 in Punjab: Night Curfew, From 9 PM to 5 AM, Extended to All Cities in State

More details will be added to the story. Also Read - Rashtrapati Bhavan At Home Event: No Buffet System, No Spouses Allowed | Check Trimmed Guest List Here