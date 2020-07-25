New Delhi: India on Saturday registered slightly fewer Coronavirus cases as compared to yesterday’s spike. The country witnessed a single-day spike of 48,916 positive cases and 757 deaths. The total infections in the country now stands at 13,36,861, with fatalities rising to 31,358 so far. “Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated & 31,358 deaths,” Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Also Read - International Flights: Flying to US? Read These New Rules Before Booking Your Tickets

Being the third-worst hit country, India is now adding a lakh cases every three days. On Monday, the country had crossed the 11 lakh-mark and it is just 13,000 cases less to 13 lakh-mark.