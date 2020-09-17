New Delhi: India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 97,894 fresh Coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally to cross 51-lakh mark. Further, a total of 1,132 Covid-related deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. “The total case tally stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated & 83,198 deaths,” the Health Ministry said in a statement today. Also Read - SSR Case: NCB Member Tests Positive, Shruti Modi And Jaya Saha Called For Questioning Today

