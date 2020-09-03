New Delhi: India on Thursday registered the highest single-day of 83,883 fresh Coronavirus cases, pushing the total infections in the country to 38.53 lakh. Further, 1,043 deaths were reported within 24 hours. Also Read - Dilip Kumar's Youngest Brother Ehsan Khan Succumbs to COVID-19, Actor Asks All to Pray

"COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases, 29,70,493 cured/discharged/migrated & 67,376 deaths," the Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

More details will be added to the story.