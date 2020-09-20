New Delhi: Amid many health experts opining that India has reached community transmission stage of COVID outbreak in the country, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the country is at “multiple trajectories across the urban, semi-urban and rural populations” and only “10 states are contributing 77 per cent of active cases”. Also Read - 106-year-old Woman Wins Battle Against COVID-19 in Maharashtra

“Large outbreaks in certain districts indicate an acute spread… only 10 states are contributing 77 per cent of active cases. If you see state-specific data, you will find that these cases are concentrated in few districts,” News channel NDTV quoted Vardhan as saying. Also Read - Schools Reopening From Monday: What is Partial Resumption? Is There Any Compulsion to Attend Classes? FAQs Answered

“India is at multiple trajectories across the urban, semi-urban and rural populations,” he added. Also Read - Majority of Covid-19 Recovered Complain of Fatigue: Study

This comes a day after Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that community spread of COVID-19 has started, as large number of people are contracting the virus. Jain had also asserted that the Central government or the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) can only comment on the same (community spread of coronavirus in Delhi).

Notably, India is adding nearly 1 lakh positive cases every day to its COVID infection tally. Today, the country’s tally surpassed the 54 lakh-mark after another single-day spike of 92,605 fresh infections within 24 hours.

A total of 43,03,043 patients recuperated during the same period, following which the recovery rate climbed to 79.68 per cent. Data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the fatality rate has come down to 1.61 per cent

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.