India COVID Update: Amid suggestions of herd immunity being as one of the ways to contain the spread of deadly Coronavirus, the health ministry on Thursday clarified that it is not a strategic option in a country like India, given its size and population. “It can only be achieved through immunisation. Health Ministry thinks it’s possible in future but for now we’ve to follow COVID appropriate behaviour,” R Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health said. Also Read - Mumbai Containment Zones Today: Number of Hotspots Increases to 622, Restrictions Won’t be Relaxed, Says BMC

Throwing more light on India’s COVID situation, the Ministry said that the case fatality rate in India today is 2.21 per cent, which is also among the lowest in the world. “24 States and Union Territories have lesser fatality rate than that of the country,” it added. Also Read - Bengaluru Containment Zones Rise to 19001 Amid Hike in COVID Cases, 14143 of Them Active

“16 states of the country have a recovery rate that is more than the national average. Of these, Delhi has recovery rate of 88%, Ladakh 80%, Haryana 78%, Assam 76%, Telangana 74%, Tamil Nadu & Gujarat 73%, Rajasthan 70%, MP 69% and Goa 68%,” R Bhushan said. Also Read - Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Great Result in Monkeys

Highlighting on the improving recovery rate, the Ministry elaborated on the positive trends April onwards. “The recovery rate has shown positive trends. It was 7.85% in April and today it is 64.4%,” Ministry of Health said.

Notably, more than 1 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country. “This landmark recovery has been achieved because of the selfless work and dedication of our doctors, nurses and frontline workers,” Rajesh Bhushan said.

India on Wednesday was well over the psychological 15-lakh mark as it registered 48,513 fresh novel Coronavirus cases and 768 new deaths, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

India still the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic now has 15,31,669 cases and 34,193 people have lost their lives to the virus while 9,88,029 have recovered.

The total number of active cases are 5,09,447. The recovery rate has further improved to 64.50 per cent.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 3,83,723 cases with experts suggesting that it has acquired herd immunity as there were much less fresh cases reported on Tuesday.