New Delhi: Pharma giant Serum Institute of India (SII) on Thursday said that it is pausing the phase 3 trials of Oxford Coronavirus vaccine candidate Covishield. This came a day after Drugs Regulator General of India (DCGI) issued a notice to the SII seeking explanation as to why it was not halting the trials till doubts about patients' safety are cleared.

"We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials till AstraZeneca restarts the trials. We are following Drug Controller General of India's (DGCI) instructions and will not be able to comment further on trials," said a statement by Cyrus Poonawalla Group, which heads the institute.

It must be noted that the clinical trials of the vaccine candidate have been put on hold across four countries- USA, UK, Brazil and South Africa. AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish biopharmaceutical giant in a tie-up with the Oxford University to produce the vaccine, described the pause of trials as a "routine" one following what was "an unexplained illness".

This led to the DCGI issuing a show-cause notice to the Serum Institute for not informing it about AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in other countries and also for not submitting casualty analysis of the “reported serious adverse events”.

The Drugs Controller General of India, Dr V G Somani, in his show-cause notice had asked SII as to why the permission granted for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the vaccine candidate in the country be not suspended till patient safety is established.

Last month, the DCGI had granted permission to the Pune-based SII to conduct Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidate.