New Delhi: India has crossed the 3 crore COVID-19 test mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday, adding that this was possible due to focus on 'timely and aggressive' testing.

"Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the positivity rate low but also the fatality rate low".

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that India had thus far conducted 3,00,41,400 coronavirus tests, 7,31,697 of which were conducted on Sunday.

“3,00,41,400 samples tested up to 16th August for COVID-19. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested yesterday”, an ICMR statement noted today.

Notably, as on Sunday, India had recorded a total of 25,89,682 cases of coronavirus, after a spike of 63,002 new cases. While the total number of recoveries spiked to 18,62,258, the death toll rose to 49,980 with 944 new deaths.

The country’s recovery and fatality rates, hence, stand at 71.90% and 1.92% respectively.

The number of active cases, meanwhile, are at 6,77,444, contributing 26.15% of the total number of cases.

India, the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil, has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when it registered 53,601 new instances of the Chinese-originated infection. It had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 6.