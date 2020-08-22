New Delhi: In two major milestones — one positive and the other worrisome— India reported one million COVID-19 tests completed in a day while the number of total cases reached 3 million-mark. The 30 lakh mark has been reported by private aggregator covid19india.org, waiting to be confirmed by Union health ministry’s bulletin on Sunday. Also Read - Nepal to Resume International Flights From September 1

According to covid19india.org, the number of cases rose to 30,26,806 and the death toll climbed to 56,648. Also Read - Odisha Lok Sabha MP Manjulata Mandal Tests Positive For COVID-19

The recovery rate has soared past 74.69 per cent and the case fatality rate has also dropped further to 1.87 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. Also Read - Hotels Will Reopen in Delhi as per SOPs Issued by Centre: Satyendar Jain

So far, a total of 3,44,91,073 samples have been tested up to August 21 with 10,23,836 samples being tested on Friday, the highest done in a day so far.

The two landmark events coincided with the world hitting a grim coronavirus milestone with 800,000 confirmed deaths and close to 23 million confirmed cases.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,492 new coronavirus cases, matching the highest single-day spike witnessed only two days ago, which took the case tally in the state to 6,71,942.

Ahead of Unlock 4, which is scheduled to begin from September 1, the Centre has written to all states urging them to not obstruct interstate and intra-state movement.