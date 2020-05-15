New Delhi: As it has been projected for the past couple of days, India on Friday crossed the tally of China COVID-19 cases as its total tally crosses 85,000. China, the place where the virus reportedly originated from, recorded 82,933 cases till date. With this, India is now ranked 11th in the world in terms of the highest number of coronavirus cases Also Read - 'Blatant, Ridiculous Lies': Twitter Slams Piyush Goyal's Statement 'Not a Single Person Starved During Coronavirus Crisis'

Name of the countries Total Cases USA 14,62,622 Spain 2,74,367 Russia 2,62,843 UK 2,36,711 Italy 2,23,096 Brazil 2,07,251 France 1,78,870 Germany 1,75,223 Turkey 1,44,749 Iran 1,16,635 India 85,546 China 82,933

In its morning 8 AM update, the Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 across India has risen to 2,649 and the number of cases has climbed to 81,970, registering an increase of 100 deaths and 3,967 cases in the last 24 hours since Thursday morning. There are more than 51,000 active cases, while nearly 28,000 have recovered, giving a recovery rate of over 34 per cent.

Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar and Karnataka breached the 1,000-mark in terms of the number of people having tested positive, while testing and containment measures were ramped up in places like, Kerala, Goa and Manipur that were being seen as being mostly virus-free till a few days back.

