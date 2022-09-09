New Delhi: India has announced a day of state mourning on September 11 “as a mark of respect” for the death of Queen Elizabeth. Moreover, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where the Tricolour is flown regularly. Besides, there will be no official entertainment on the day.Also Read - Queen Consort: Who Is Camilla, The Wife Of King Charles III

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on 8th September 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," a press release read.

One Day State Mourning on September 11th as a mark of respect on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Press release-https://t.co/dKM04U5oOn pic.twitter.com/qhiU4A7gBW — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) September 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on Thursday at the age of 96.

Elizabeth was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of constancy in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family. Members of the royal family had rushed to her side at the family’s summer residence in Balmoral after her health took a turn for the worse.