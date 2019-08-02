New Delhi: A day after Pakistan offered to give consular access to retired naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, sources on Friday said that India has asked for “unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, in an environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal”.

The response from the Pakistan side is still awaited.

“Pakistan has been asked yesterday to provide unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, in an environment free from the fear of intimidation and reprisal, in the light of the orders of the ICJ. Their response is now awaited,” news agency ANI quoted sources as saying on Friday.

Pakistan has decided to grant consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, a fortnight after the ICJ ruling, and has informed India about it. New Delhi confirmed on Thursday it has received the Pakistani proposal and said it will communicate with Islamabad through diplomatic channels.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammed Faisal said at a media briefing in Islamabad, “We have offered the Indian High Commission to avail consular access on this Friday. The reply from the Indian side is awaited.”

The move came after the ICJ rapped Islamabad for continually denying Jadhav, incarcerated in a military jail in an unknown location in Pakistan, consular access in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

Earlier, Pakistan had refused to allow Indian officials to meet Jadhav ever since his ‘arrest’ in March 2016 for alleged espionage. India had approached the ICJ after he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017.

Court had said that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached the obligations incumbent upon it under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.