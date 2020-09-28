New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday participated in a virtual bilateral summit and agreed to extend cooperation to strengthen bilateral relationship between the two countries. Also Read - Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute to India's Revolutionary Freedom Fighter

During the India-Denmark virtual summit, PM Modi said that India is working with Japan and Australia towards supply-chain diversification and resilience. He also added that other like-minded countries can join this effort. Also Read - Day After Spelling Out 'Challenge' For Govt, Serum Institute CEO Applauds Modi For His Vision to Provide Vaccine to Global Community

“The COVID19 has shown that excess dependency of the global supply chain on a single source is risky. We’re working with Japan and Australia towards supply-chain diversification and resilience. Other like-minded countries can join this effort,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Calls Farmers Foundation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'; Warns Masses as Corona Cases Surge | 10 Points

He also added that the events of the past several months have made it clear how important it is for like-minded countries like India, which share a rules-based, transparent, humanitarian and democratic value-system, to work together.

In his response, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen said his country feels proud that India looks at Denmark when it comes to the climate changes.

“Today’s Summit marks for Denmark a milestone on our bilateral relations, and our forward-looking agreement on green strategic partnership. We are proud that India looks at Denmark when it comes to the climate changes,” Frederiksen said.

The virtual bilateral summit gave an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship and also give broad political direction for a strengthened and deepened collaborative partnership on key issues of mutual interest.