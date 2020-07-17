New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his mann ki baat episode today, spoke on the India-China conflict. Questioning why China chose to attack India in such an aggressive manner, referring to the Ladakh border dispute, Gandhi asserted that it is precisely the time when the country has been “disturbed and disrupted” in areas like foreign policy, economic growth and our relations with neighbouring countries. Also Read - 'Not my Voice, Ready For Probe': Union Minister Shekhawat Refutes Congress' Allegations on Rajasthan Crisis

Training guns on the Modi regime, the Congress leader said all these areas have been "disturbed and disrupted" in the las t six years, giving the chinese confidence to attack India in such an aggressive manner. He highlighted how India's relations with the neighbouring countries have soured giving examples of Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. He also pointed out how the unemployment in the country is at the peak, adding that the country is not doing great on the international front too as the relations with foreign countries have become "transactional".

"Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics," he said.

Earlier, the Congress leader had said that he will share his thoughts with the people through video, to shed light on the alleged “hate filled narrative” being spread through television channels. He said this “narrative of lies” is tearing India apart and he would bring out the truth of many such reports.

“I want to make our current affairs, history and crisis clear and accessible for those interested in the truth. From tomorrow, I’ll be sharing my thoughts with you on video,” he had said on Twitter on Monday.

“Today a large part of the Indian news media has been captured by fascist interests. A hate filled narrative is being spread by television channels, whatsapp forwards and false news. This narrative of lies is tearing India apart,” he added.