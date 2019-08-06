New Delhi: India on Tuesday sharply reacted to China’s objection to the declaration of Ladakh as a Union Territory.

At a press briefing, Minister of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Ravish Kumar said, “It is an internal matter concerning the territory of India. India doesn’t comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise.”

China had said India’s step was against its “territorial sovereignty” and asked India to “exercise caution” and not “complicate” the border issue. “China has always objected to the Indian side drawing China’s territory in the western section of the China-India border into India’s administrative jurisdiction. This position is firm, consistent and has never changed in any way,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in response to India’s changes in J&K.

She also added, “We urge the Indian side to exercise caution on the border issue, to strictly abide by the relevant agreements reached between the two sides and to refrain from any move that would further complicate the border issue.”

To that, Kumar said, “So far as India-China boundary question is concerned, the two sides have agreed to a fair, reasonable & mutually acceptable settlement of boundary question on the basis of political parameters and guiding principles for the settlement of India-China boundary question.”