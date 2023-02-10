Home

India Drops Mandatory COVID Testing Rule For Passengers Arriving From China, 4 Other Countries | Details Here

The mandatory COVID testing rule imposed for passengers arriving from China and four other countries has been dropped, the Union Health Ministry said.

As per the notification, those arriving in India from any of these five countries will not have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test from February 13.

New Delhi: The mandatory COVID testing rule imposed for passengers arriving from China, Singapore, Korea, Thailand and Japan has been dropped, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As per the notification, those arriving in India from any of these five countries will not have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test from February 13.

“The ministry is updating its ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ and dropping the existing requirements of pre-departure COVID-19 testing and uploading of self-health declaration on Ministry of Civil Aviation’s ‘Air Suvidha’ portal applicable for international travellers coming from/via China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan,” the health ministry said in a statement.

The government had earlier mandated passengers arriving from China, Singapore, Korea, Thailand and Japan to upload RT-PCR report on the ‘Air Suvidha’ portal due to a spike in COVID cases.

