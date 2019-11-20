New Delhi: The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully carried out the night-time test-firing of two indigenously developed nuclear-capable Prithvi ballistic missiles off the Odisha coast.

Both the missile trials, carried out by the Strategic Forces Command of the Indian Army, was fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur of Balasore district.

The Prithvi missile has a strike range of 350 km and capable of carrying 500/100 kg warheads and is powered by the liquid propulsion twin engine.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday took the micro-blogging website Twitter to congratulate the DRDO on its first night-time test-firing.

Congratulations to Team @DRDO_India for the first successful night trial of surface-to-surface medium-range missile #Agni2. The nation is proud of DRDO scientists who have helped India in strengthening its defence capabilities. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 17, 2019

The two Prithvi missiles are equipped with advanced accuracy in navigation and manoeuvering device. Developed under the framework of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program, with ‘Prithvi’, the DRDO attempted to build a surface-to-surface battlefield missile.

Inducted by the Indian Army in 2003, it was then improved as a primary missile to strengthen the nation’s nuclear deterrence.