New Delhi: India on Thursday issued advisory to stranded citizens in Ukraine as Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Kyiv. In a statement, the Indian embassy in Kyiv urged stranded nationals to "maintain calm" and remain safe in wherever they are.

"Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your home, hostels, accomadation or in transit," the Indian embassy in Kyiv said.

The Indian embassy also urged the stranded citizens travelling from western parts of Kyiv to "return to their respective cities temporarily".

“All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries,” it said.

This comes after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”