New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Covovax, the recombinant spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 Virus 5 mcg to induce immunity against SARS-CoV-2 to prevent COVID-19 for adults 18 years old and above, biotechnology company Novavax on Wednesday said in a statement.Also Read - Covovax, Serum Institute’s COVID Vaccine, Gets Emergency Use Approval From WHO

“No one is safe until everyone is safe, and today’s authorisation marks a vital step for India, where additional vaccine options and millions of doses are needed in the country’s ongoing efforts to control the pandemic,” Stanley C. Erck, president and chief executive officer (CEO), Novavax said in a press statement.

“The approval of Covovax in India marks a significant milestone in strengthening our immunization efforts across India and LMICs,” Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said. “We are proud to deliver a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, based on Phase 3 clinical data demonstrating more than 90 per cent efficacy and a favorable safety profile, to our nation,” Poonawalla said.

Because the vaccine is stored with standard refrigeration at 2 degree Celsius to 8 degree Celsius, it may be transported and stored using existing vaccine supply chain, potentially increasing access in hard-to-reach areas.

The Novavax/SII vaccine recently received approval for emergency use listing in Indonesia and the Philippines. The World Health Organization (WHO) also gave its approval for Novavax for emergency use. Novavax was also granted Conditional Marketing Authorisation by the European Commission and EUL with the WHO for its vaccine, which will be marketed by Novavax as NuvaxovidTM. Novavax has also announced regulatory filings for its vaccine in multiple countries worldwide, while partners SK bioscience and Takeda have submitted regulatory filings in South Korea and Japan.

What is Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine

NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and is formulated with Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. NVX-CoV2373 contains purified protein antigen and can neither replicate, nor can it cause COVID-19.

Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine is packaged as a ready-to-use liquid formulation in a vial containing ten doses. The vaccination regimen calls for two 0.5 ml doses (5 mcg antigen and 50 mcg Matrix-M adjuvant) given intramuscularly 21 days apart. The vaccine is stored at 2°- 8° Celsius, enabling the use of existing vaccine supply and cold chain channels. The current assigned shelf-life of the vaccine is 9 months.