‘India engine of global growth, world is witnessing a change’: Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin called India the engine of global growth while speaking at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He held bilateral talks with PM Modi on Friday.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Friday. Speaking on India, he said that the country is an engine of global growth. He further said that the world is witnessing a change at the moment.

Addressing the Leader’s Session of BRICS Business Forum, Putin said, “”Right now, the world is undergoing structural, deep, profound shifts. It is explained by the fact that the so-called old leaders which used to be the vanguard of economic growth in the second half of the 20th century, are being replaced by new engines of growth.”

#WATCH | Delhi: At Leaders’ Session of BRICS Business Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin says, “Right now, the world is undergoing structural, deep, profound shifts. It is explained by the fact that the so-called old leaders which used to be the vanguard of economic growth… pic.twitter.com/ueyoVEl3tW — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

He further said, “When I say old, this is just a formality – all of us understand what we are talking about. These so-called old leaders are still in possession of great strong suits and well-developed infrastructure, technological advantages, scientific advantages, scientific schools and so on and so forth. That’s sad, this isn’t the nature of things. This isn’t the nature of humanity and the nature of economy. The world is always changing.”

What is the BRICS Business Forum?

The BRICS Business Forum is the flagship private sector platform of the BRICS grouping and is convened annually in the Summit host country on the eve of the Leaders’ Summit. It brings together business leaders, Ministers and Heads of State to discuss trade, investment, finance, technology and development challenges that shape the BRICS economic agenda.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, defence deals on cards

The Forum also serves as a platform where key ideas and suggestions from the Council are presented and discussed. It plays a strong agenda-setting role, with its conclusions and the Business Council’s recommendations regularly reflected in BRICS Summit declarations and follow-up work plans. These areas include intra-BRICS trade, investment, digital economy, MSMEs, standards cooperation and value chain integration.

The BRICS Business Forum comes as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairship. India’s Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

Also Read | BRICS Summit 2026 schedule: From gala dinner to tree-planting; here’s what Putin, Xi, Modi and other leaders do on Sept 12-13

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries — Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. According to background information on India’s 2026 Chairship, BRICS members collectively account for around 49.5 per cent of the global population, 40 per cent of global GDP and 26 per cent of global trade.