New Delhi: India has entered into the fourth phase of Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today extended the lockdown by two weeks, and issued the guidelines that will be applicable during this period.

States and Union Territories have been given the powers for delineation of Red, Green and Orange Zones as per COVID-19 situation, the MHA said.

Here is a list of activities that will be permitted from May 18:

1) Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed.

2) Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles has been permitted with mutual consent between states. It also allowed the intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, as decided by states and UTs.

3) Only esential services will be allowed in containment zones.

4) Restaurants have been permitted to operate kitchens only for home delivery of food.

5) Medical professionals, health workers and sanitation workers have been allowed to make inter-state and intra-state movement.

6) Weddings have been permitted, but with a maximum of 50 guests. Social distancing needs to be ensured.

7) For funerals, a maximum of 20 people can attend.

What’s closed:

1) All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till May 31.

2) The MHA also barred all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations.

3) Schools and colleges to remain shut.

4) All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to remain prohibited throughout the country.

4) Metro train services to remain shut.

Notably, during the extended lockdown till 31st May, the night curfew shall continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, between 7 pm and 7 am.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home till May 31, except for essential and health purposes.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,872 and the number of total positive cases climbed to 90,927 Sunday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry.