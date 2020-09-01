New Delhi: As India entered the fourth phase of unlock on Tuesday, the country’s tally of coronavirus cases mounted to 36,91,167 after it recorded nearly 70,000 cases in the last 24 hours. “Single-day spike of 69,921 new positive cases and 819 deaths reported in India. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths”, said the health ministry. Also Read - 'Recipe For Disaster', WHO Warns Countries Against Lifting Restrictions; Says Can’t Pretend Pandemic is Over

The fresh spike in the cases comes on a day when India lifted restrictions, marking gradual opening of the country and economy amid the pandemic. Under the new guidelines issued by the Centre for the fourth phase of Unlock, more activities would be allowed in areas outside the containment zones. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown News: No Change, Weekend Shutdown, Night Curfew to Continue Till Sept 30

Besides, the MHA has also allowed the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner. “Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA”, said a statement issued by MHA. Also Read - Unlock 4: Goa to Open Bars Across State From September 1, Beach Shacks to Remain Shut

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity upto September 30.

The Centre has also permitted social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory directives like wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand washing or use of sanitiser.

Open air theatres will also be permitted from September 21. The MHA has also lifted restriction on the inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.