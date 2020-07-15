New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 15th India-EU (virtual) summit on Wednesday and said India and EU are natural partners. He added that the India-EU partnership will help in establishing peace and stability in the world. Also Read - Mantra to stay Relevant in Times of Coronavirus is to Skill, Re-skill & Upskill, Says PM Modi

"India and EU are natural partners. Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even clearer in the global situation today," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the India-EU summit scheduled to be held in March was cancelled due to COVID19 pandemic.

“We had to cancel the India-EU summit in March due to COVID19. It is good that we are able to come together today through virtual medium,” he added.

Talking about various challenges, PM Modi said climate change is a priority for India and the EU. “Apart from current challenges, long-term challenges like climate change are also a priority for India and the EU. In our efforts to increase the use of renewable energy in India, we invite investment and technology from Europe,” PM Modi said.

Ahead of the India-EU Summit, PM Modi said the dialogue will further strengthen New Delhi’s economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe.

After 13 years of negotiations, India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement. The deal came through a day ahead of their virtual summit which is aimed at further broadbasing ties on a range of areas including trade, investment and defence.

“Will take part in the India-EU Summit at 4:30 PM today. I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe,” PM Modi said in a tweet.