New Delhi: A day after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, Indian ended its diplomatic presence in Kabul by evacuating its Embassy officials from the war-torn capital. The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said in a difficult and complicated exercise, India has completed the evacuation of all its embassy staff. On the other side, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced an emergency e-visa facility for Afghans who want to come to the country.

To take stock of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee, attended by senior ministers –Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman– and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and Indian envoy to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon.

Provide help: PM Modi during the meeting instructed officials to ensure safe evacuation of all Indian nationals from Afghanistan and provide refuge to Sikh and Hindu minorities wanting to come to India from there, besides providing all possible help to Afghan citizens looking for assistance.

The MEA, in the meantime, said the the immediate priority for the government is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently staying in Afghanistan. The statement by the MEA came soon after a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought back from Kabul around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians. Another flight evacuated around 40 staffers from Kabul on Monday.

It is the second time that India evacuated all its staff from the embassy in Kabul after a similar exercise was carried out in 1996 when the Taliban first captured power.

Complex situation in Kabul: After arriving from Afghanistan Indian Ambassador Tandon told media persons in Jamnagar that the situation in Kabul is complex and “quite fluid” now, and the remaining Indians stuck in the city will be brought back home when the commercial flight services resume.

“Happy to be back home safely and securely. We are a very large mission. We are a mission of 192 personnel who were evacuated from Afghanistan literally within a period of three days in a very orderly fashion in two phases,” he said, and thanked the Indian Air Force for the evacuation flights.

E-Emergency visa facility: The MEA said India’s visa services will continue through an e-Emergency visa facility, which has been extended to Afghan nationals. Earlier a home ministry spokesperson said the MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India. All Afghans, irrespective of their religion, can apply for the ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ online and the applications will be processed in New Delhi.

“We have already received requests from Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders, and are in touch with them,” the MEA said.

Tweeting on the evacuation of Indian diplomats, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “movement of the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise. Thank all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible.”

Jaishankar, who is in New York on a four-day visit, also thanked his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian for evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris.

(With inputs from agencies)