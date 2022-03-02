New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said the government was “exploring options” to reach eastern Ukraine for evacuating the Indians stranded there. “We are exploring options to reach eastern Ukraine to assist the evacuation of citizens who are stuck there. We are seeing if our teams can reach there, it’s not easy because the route is not open all the time,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing.Also Read - India To Issue Emergency Certificates To Stranded Citizens Who Lost Passports In Ukraine, Says MEA

“The Embassy (in Kyiv) was asked to set up a temporary office in Lviv to facilitate border crossings by Indians. A substantial segment of our Embassy team is now at Lviv for this purpose. Location of the other segment of the Embassy team is dynamic,” Bagchi was quoted as saying by ANI.

India, in a fresh advisory, had asked its nationals to leave Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv by Wednesday evening. “The advisory that has just been issued by our Embassy is on the basis of information received from Russia. We would urge all our nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards using any means available, including on foot and keeping safety in mind,” Bagchi said.

The advisory also urged stranded Indians to make it to the safe points at all costs and even “proceed on foot” if required.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said Russia is working to create a safe passage for the stranded Indian nationals in conflict zones in Ukraine. “We are working intensely on creating the corridors, securing a safe passage for the Indian nationals stuck in those areas so that they can travel and be taken safely to Russian territories,” Alipov said.

The Russian Ambassador-designate reiterated that they will do everything possible to ensure the safety of Indian students in those areas of intense conflict.