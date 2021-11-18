New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the first global innovation summit of the pharmaceutical sector and said India has exported more than 65 million doses of COVID vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year. He added that in the coming months, the country will ramp up vaccine production capacities and will do much more.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Good News For Farmers. They Will Receive 3 More Benefits in 10th Installment

"We exported more than 65 million doses of COVID vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year. Over the coming months, as we ramp up our vaccine production capacities, we will do much more," PM Modi added.

He said the combination of high quality and quantity at affordable prices has generated immense interest in the Indian pharma sector around the world. He further stated that since 2014, the Indian healthcare sector has attracted over USD 12 billion in FDI.

While addressing the summit, PM Modi invited the investors to ideate, innovate in India. “We have the talent, resources, and ecosystem required for innovation and enterprise,” he said.

He added that the objective is to create an ecosystem that will make India a leader in drug discovery and innovation in medical devices. “We’re sensitive to industry demands on regulatory frameworks and actively working in this direction,” he said.

Highlighting further, PM Modi said India’s healthcare sector attracted FDI of over 12 billion dollars since 2014 and there is potential for much more.

The Global Pharma Summit, according to Prime Minister’s Office, is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors, and researchers to discuss and strategise priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the sector.

The summit also highlights opportunities in the Indian pharma industry that has a huge growth potential. The two-day summit will have 12 sessions and over 40 national and international speakers deliberating on a range of subjects, including the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and innovation infrastructure, the PMO said.