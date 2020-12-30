New Delhi: The government at the Centre on Wednesday announced the extension of suspension of flights to and fro from the United Kingdom till January 7. The decision to extend the suspension of flights was announced by the Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Also Read - India Reports 20,550 New COVID-19 Cases, Total 286 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021. Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly.” Also Read - Total 14 New Cases of New COVID Variant Detected in India, Takes Tally to 20

The minister on Tuesday hinted about the extension of the flights ban saying, “I foresee a slight extension of the temporary suspension”. The week-long suspension of flights between the UK and India, from December 23-December 31, was announced amid the global fear of the new COVID-19 strain discovered in the UK. Also Read - US VP-elect Kamala Harris Receives Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine

Earlier in the day, 14 people who returned to India from the UK had tested positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV-2 taking the toll to 20 cases so far. Among the 20 people are six individuals who were found positive for the new virus strain on Tuesday.

The Union Health Ministry said that the mutated UK strain was detected in eight samples at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), one at the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), Kalyani (near Kolkata), one at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, seven at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, two at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad and one at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), Delhi.

On Tuesday, the ministry said that the six UK returnees who were found positive have been kept in single room isolation at designated health care facilities by respective state governments and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine.

“Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on. The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs,” the ministry had said.

The presence of the new UK Variant has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

The ministry said that from November 25 to December 23 midnight, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK. All these passengers are being tracked and subjected to RT-PCR tests by states and Union Territories.

The Government of India took cognizance of the reports of virus reported from the UK and put in place a proactive and preventive strategy to detect and contain the mutant variant, it said.

This strategy includes temporary suspension of all flights coming from the UK with effect from the midnight of December 23 till January 7, 2021 and mandatory testing of all UK-returned air passengers through RT-PCR test. The samples of all UK returnees found positive in RT-PCR test will be genome sequenced by a consortium of 10 government labs i.e. INSACOG.

